  5. WATCH: Bowler concedes record 46 runs in a single over of T20 match

It happened in a KCC T20 tournament during the 15th over of the innings.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Published on: May 04, 2023 12:57 IST
T20 cricket
Image Source : TWITTER KCC T20 Champions Trophy

T20 cricket has revolutionised cricket a lot and a lot of records are being created and broken almost every day. Moreover, a lot of T20 tournaments are going on especially in India at the club level. In one such T20 competition named, KCC T20 Champions Trophy 2023, a bowler named Harman ended up conceding record 46 runs in a single over to leave the viewers stunned.

The match happened on Wednesday (May 3) and as soon as it happened, the video of the record-breaking over went viral. The batting team, NCM Investments had already scored 184 runs for the loss of only one wicket in 14 overs while Harman, playing for Tally CC, had conceded 22 runs in an over he had bowled before. He began his second over with a waist-high full toss that was carted for a six.

Overall, the batter named Vasu, took toll of some poor bowling from Harman who struggled with his line and length completely smashing five sixes and two fours in the over. The six hit off no-balls also helped a lot as massive 46 runs were scored in the over. At the end of the over, the NCM Investments' score had reached 230 runs in 15 overs while Harman had gone for 64 runs in his two overs.

As far as the match is concerned, Vasu, riding on some brilliant batting in that over, managed to smash an unbeaten 41-ball 100 with 4 fours and 11 sixes in his innings. NCM Investments team posted 282 runs on the board in 20 overs for the loss of six wickets. In response, the Tally CC were never in the hunt to chase down the target and lost wickets at regular intervals. Perhaps, they didn't even bat 20 overs and were bundled out for just 15.2 overs mustering only 66 runs and lost the game by 216 runs in the process. 

