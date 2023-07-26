Watch: Ben Stokes reacts as Mark Wood played 'Barbie song' in live presser ahead of The Oval Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY English captain Ben Stokes during presser at Lord's last month

England revealed their playing eleven for the upcoming fifth Test match against Australia on Wednesday, July 26. Ben Stokes-led side made no changes to their team for the last match of the Ashes 2023 after a heartbreaking draw in the fourth Test match at Manchester's Old Trafford.

Ben Stokes attended a pre-match press conference on the eve of the fifth Test match at London's iconic venue The Oval. As usual, he was upfront with his thoughts on the much-anticipated game but English pacer Mark Wood hijacked the presser to cheer everyone's mood.

English speedster hilariously played a 'Barbie song' on speakers which bemused his captain and brought a big laugh from the reporters present at The Oval. Stokes quietly enjoyed the song and then gave a priceless reaction by calling out Wood's name.

Stokes has already revealed the Three Lions' desire to win the upcoming game and level the series result to 2-2. The hosts will be extra triggered to get a big result at The Oval after rain snatched their potential win at Old Trafford. Despite getting a 275-run lead in the first innings, England's hopes to level the series were washed away due to consistent rain on Day 4 and Day 5.

Pat Cummins-led Australia have retained the Urn but will enter the Oval Test as second favorites. England have been remarkable in this Ashes after losing the first two matches. They were even tipped favorites to win the series after their first innings total of 592 in Manchester.

On the entertainment front, the Barbie movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, stars Margot Robbie as Barbie doll and Ryan Gosling as her partner. The movie was released worldwide on July 21 and was an instant hit on silver screens. The original Barbie song was released in 1997 by the Danish-Norwegian dance-pop group Aqua and is used during the post-credits for Greta Gerwig's edition.

Latest Cricket News