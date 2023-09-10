WATCH: Babar Azam denies Haris Rauf's request for review; leaves KL Rahul, Rizwan in splits in a viral video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf was convinced that it was out but captain Babar Azam didn't give in to temptation of taking a review

India and Pakistan are taking on each other in the crunch Super Fours encounter in Asia Cup 2023 with rain playing a spoilsport in Colombo on Sunday, September 10. Pakistan opted to bowl first but the toss decision played into India's hands as skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill came out all guns blazing, tearing down the Shaheen Afridi threat.

Rohit hit a six in the very first over, after which Gill went after Shaheen hitting a couple of boundaries and a beautiful shot towards long-on while dancing down the track as Pakistan pacers had no clue. The duo brought up a 100-run partnership in just the 14th over as the Men in Blue were looking really threatening. Both got to their fifties but got out in quick succession leaving Virat Kohli and KL Rahul to rebuild the innings.

Rahul, who was playing after four months, looked in good nick smashing a couple of boundaries. Haris Rauf had a close shout getting him rapped on the pads, however, the umpires didn't give it as it hit him near the knee roll and looked like going over the stumps. However, Rauf was confident that it hit him in line and tried everything to convince skipper Babar Azam.

But, Babar having lost a review already owing to Mohammad Rizwan's overexcitement, wasn't going to give into temptation and told Rauf with animated gestures that the ball hit Rahul near his knee and would miss the stumps.

Rauf was left heartbroken as Babar didn't go for the review but the captain's hilarious gestures left Rizwan and Rahul in splits and eventually, it was decided that they wouldn't go upstairs.

Watch the video here:

Soon, the rain came and when it looked like the game would resume after a 2-hour delay, the heavens opened up again, forcing the game to go to reserve day on Monday, September 11.

Latest Cricket News