WATCH: Andhra captain Hanuma Vihari displays brave gesture, bats left-handed despite wrist fracture

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Hanuma Vihari displays fighting gesture as he bats left-handed despite wrist fracture

WATCH: Andhra Pradesh captain Hanuma Vihari on Wednesday displayed a brave gesture when he stood for his team in a quarterfinal of the Ranji Trophy tournament against Madhya Pradesh. The AP captain Vihari came out to bat despite suffering from a fractured wrist to help the side swell their total. Notably, the right-handed Indian star batted left-handed with a single hand to protect his injured wrist.

Vihari got injured during the Day 1 of the Quarterfinal clash when a delivery from Avesh Khan hit the batter on his hand. Scans were later done and it came out that Vihari has got his wrist fractured. When his team lost their ninth wicket in the form of Prithvi Raj Yarra, Vihari came out to bat.

Watch the Video here:

Dinesh Karthik hails Indian star

Notably, Indian wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik hailed his compatriot Vihari for displaying a fighting gesture despite the odds. Taking to Twitter, Karthik said, "Hanuma Vihari. Batting LEFT handed and also more importantly just with one hand, the top hand. Bravery to another level."

After the lunch break on Day 2, the AP side stood at 379/9 at the end of 127 overs. Vihari was unbeaten at 27 and has hit two boundaries after coming to bat at 11. The AP side was greatly dominant on the first day of the match as they scored 262 runs for the loss of only 2 wickets. However, the defending champions Madhya Pradesh staged a comeback on Day 2. Wicket-keeper Ricky Bhui is the highest scorer for the side currently, with 149 runs, while Kirdant Karan Shinde is the second-highest scorer with 110 runs.

Andhra Pradesh Playing XI:

CR Gnaneshwar, Abhishek Reddy, Hanuma Vihari (c), Ricky Bhui (wk), Kirdant Karan Shinde, Ashwin Hebbar, Nitish Reddy, Shoaib Md Khan, Lalith Mohan, Prithvi Raj Yarra, KV Sasikanth

Madhya Pradesh Playing XI:

Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (wk), Shubham Sharma, Harsh Gawli, Aditya Shrivastava (c), Rajat Patidar, Anubhav Agarwal, Saransh Jain, Avesh Khan, Gaurav Yadav, Kumar Kartikeya

Latest Cricket News