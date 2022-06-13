WATCH: Alastair Cook and Moeen Ali induldge in heated argument during ENG vs NZ second Test match

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mooen Ali and Sir Alastair cook induldge in a heated argument

With the ongoing Test series between England and New Zealand, sparks have been flying all around, not on the field but off the field. Recently, things got out of hand when Moeen Ali & Alastair Cook shared the commentary box while calling the test match which is being played between England and New Zealand. Moeen Ali who retired from Test Cricket did not hold himself back while throwing verbal punches at the former English captain Alastair Cook.

It all started earlier this year when England visited Australia for the Ashes series. Moeen stated that Joe Root had more attachment to his team as compared to any other English captain he played under. This statement did not go down well with Alastair Cook who quickly responded "Are you just criticizing my captaincy?". Reacting to this Moeen further stated that he performed a bit better under Root as compared to Cook. Ruffled by Moeen's statement, Cook asked Ali how many times had Root dropped him from the squad.

Now, after four months, the duo shared the same stage, but the verbal volleys did not stop. What sounded like a friendly banter turned into a heated argument. Watch the video here.