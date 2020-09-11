Watch: AB de Villiers turns mentor for Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube; Virat Kohli faces Dale Steyn in nets

Image Source : TWITTER/RCBTWEETS In a video shared by the RCB, Ab de Villiers is seen mentoring Indian players Gurkeerat SIngh and Shivam Dube, while captain Virat Kohli takes on South African speedster Dale Steyn.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have been sharing many insightful videos from their practice sessions in the UAE ahead of the 2020 Indian Premier League. The side, which is currently based in Dubai, is breaking sweat as it prepares for their first match in the city against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22.

On Thursday, RCB shared a video from a intra-squad practice game where Parthiv Patel wore a helmet cam as he batted alongside youngster Devdutt Padikkal and captain Virat Kohli.

Earlier today, the franchise shared another video from the training sesssion where the side's star player AB de Villiers could be seen mentoring Indian players like Gurkeerat Singh and Shivam Dube.

The video also features Dale Steyn bowling to Virat Kohli.

Watch:

There’s intensity. There’s effort. More importantly, there’s hunger as well. The Royal Challengers are beating the heat in Dubai and putting in some extra hours. pic.twitter.com/uDg74o72Qd — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 11, 2020

Talking about his conversations with AB, Gurkeerat said that it he feels comfortable to talk about his technique to "one of the greats" of the game.

"I've been talking to them about the technique and how the wickets are going to play," Gurkeerat says in the video.

"With AB, you have a lot of experience. Last year also I was with him. I'm comfortable talking to AB about my batting. Definitely, it helps. He's one of the greats of the game."

Dube, meanwhile, asks for suggestions from AB de Villiers on his body movements during batting.

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League begins on September 19 when previous year's finalists, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings take each other on.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage