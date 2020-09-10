Watch: Parthiv Patel wears helmet cam during RCB's practice game; interacts with Kohli, ABD, Padikkal

Image Source : TWITTER/RCBTWEETS The RCB on Thursday shared a video from their intra-squad practice game, in which Parthiv Patel plays wearing a helmet cam.

All the franchises in the Indian Premier League are breaking sweat on the field as they prepare for the upcoming edition of the tournament. The IPL 2020 will begin on September 19 when previous year's finalists, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings take each other on at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are also playing in intra-squad practice matches in Dubai to prepare for the tournament. On Thursday, the franchise shared a video on their official social media profiles in which their wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel features wearing a camera, as he bats during a game.

He could be seen providing advice to youngster Devdutt Padikkal, and also indulges in conversation with head coach Simon Katich, AB de Villiers and captain Virat Kohli. Umesh Yadav and Chris Morris could be seen bowling the two overs.

Throughout Padikkal's innings, Parthiv continues to advice him on not taking too many risks but keep the runs flowing. Padikkal, too, acknowledges as he hits some confident strokes throughout the innings.

Watch:

As close as it gets to watching a practice match! Parthiv Patel advises young Devdutt and takes inputs from AB de Villiers.



Question: Do you think Parthiv made it to the crease in the end? #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/RiP90Fj9Jl — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 10, 2020

As Virat waits for his turn to bat, Parthiv goes to him to offer insight on the nature of the pitch. "Wickets are such that even if you take a few overs to settle in, you can make up for it in 2-3 overs," Patel tells the RCB captain.

Parthiv further talks to AB de Villiers as he bats with Virat. However, the video ends with the wicketkeeper-batsman in danger of being run-out.

RCB will begin their campaign in IPL 2020 with the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21 in Dubai.

