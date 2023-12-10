Want to bowl to Alyssa or Hayley: Most expensive uncapped Kashvee Gautam targets successful WPL 20224 campaign

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CRICCRAZYJOHNS Kashvee Gautam picked by Gujarat Giants in WPL 2024 auction

Kashvee Gautam emerged as a surprise join-highest earner at the Women's Premier League 2024 auction on Saturday. Very few had heard her name before the auction but the youngster from Punjab bagged INR 2 crore by Gujarat Giants to become the most expensive uncapped player in WPL history.

The 20-year-old pace all-rounder witnessed three teams engaged in a fierce bidding war for her signature. Gujarat Giants finally get their hand on with a winning bid to beat UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kashvee entered the hammering at a base price of INR 10 lakh but walked away with the historic amount to clinch all the attention on a mega day.

After the auction, Kashvee revealed that she was travelling in a team bus after a practice session and was informed by her teammate about the auction. She also talked about getting an opportunity to interact with Gujarat's mentor and former Indian captain Mithali Raj.

"It’s quite unbelievable at the moment," Kashvee told PTI. "I was travelling in the team bus after practice and was informed about the auction by a teammate. The amount kept rising and I was selected. It’s a huge opportunity for me to showcase my skills. We have always looked up to Mithali ji. It’s a great opportunity for me to interact with her and seek tips from her."

Kashvee was not part of the first edition of the tournament but is looking forward to making an impact in 2024. She is also looking to bowl to Australia's newly-appointed captain Alyssa Healy and Mumbai's star all-rounder Hayley Matthews and also looking to play for India in future.

"I think Alyssa Healy or any other foreign batter like Hayley Matthews. When you start off, there are a few doubts that creep in, but as and when you start growing, you begin reaping the rewards of your hard work. The picture is clear for me now. I know I want to go on and play for India and perform well there," Kashvee added.

Latest Cricket News