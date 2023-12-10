Sunday, December 10, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Want to bowl to Alyssa or Hayley: Most expensive uncapped Kashvee Gautam targets successful WPL 20224 campaign

Want to bowl to Alyssa or Hayley: Most expensive uncapped Kashvee Gautam targets successful WPL 20224 campaign

"It’s quite unbelievable at the moment. I was travelling in the team bus after practice and was informed about the auction by a teammate. The amount kept rising and I was selected," Kashvee Gautam said after getting picked by Gujarat Giants on Saturday.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: December 10, 2023 16:41 IST
Kashvee Gautam picked by Gujarat Giants in WPL 2024 auction
Image Source : TWITTER/CRICCRAZYJOHNS Kashvee Gautam picked by Gujarat Giants in WPL 2024 auction

Kashvee Gautam emerged as a surprise join-highest earner at the Women's Premier League 2024 auction on Saturday. Very few had heard her name before the auction but the youngster from Punjab bagged INR 2 crore by Gujarat Giants to become the most expensive uncapped player in WPL history.

The 20-year-old pace all-rounder witnessed three teams engaged in a fierce bidding war for her signature. Gujarat Giants finally get their hand on with a winning bid to beat UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kashvee entered the hammering at a base price of INR 10 lakh but walked away with the historic amount to clinch all the attention on a mega day.

After the auction, Kashvee revealed that she was travelling in a team bus after a practice session and was informed by her teammate about the auction. She also talked about getting an opportunity to interact with Gujarat's mentor and former Indian captain Mithali Raj.

"It’s quite unbelievable at the moment," Kashvee told PTI. "I was travelling in the team bus after practice and was informed about the auction by a teammate. The amount kept rising and I was selected. It’s a huge opportunity for me to showcase my skills. We have always looked up to Mithali ji. It’s a great opportunity for me to interact with her and seek tips from her." 

Kashvee was not part of the first edition of the tournament but is looking forward to making an impact in 2024. She is also looking to bowl to Australia's newly-appointed captain Alyssa Healy and Mumbai's star all-rounder Hayley Matthews and also looking to play for India in future. 

Related Stories
WPL 2024 Auction: Uncapped Indians Kashvee, Vrinda attract top bids, Dottin, Athapaththu go unsold

WPL 2024 Auction: Uncapped Indians Kashvee, Vrinda attract top bids, Dottin, Athapaththu go unsold

WPL auction: Who is Kashvee, record-breaking player to earn more than Harmanpreet, Ecclestone?

WPL auction: Who is Kashvee, record-breaking player to earn more than Harmanpreet, Ecclestone?

Women's Premier League updated squads: How all five teams stack up after WPL 2024 auction?

Women's Premier League updated squads: How all five teams stack up after WPL 2024 auction?

"I think Alyssa Healy or any other foreign batter like Hayley Matthews. When you start off, there are a few doubts that creep in, but as and when you start growing, you begin reaping the rewards of your hard work. The picture is clear for me now. I know I want to go on and play for India and perform well there," Kashvee added. 

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News