SL vs ZIM: Seven wonders from Returning Wanindu Hasaranga guide Sri Lanka to ODI series win

The Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga returned to international cricket after six months and made an impact with seven wickets in the third ODI game against Zimbabwe at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium on Thursday.

Wanindu Hasaranga
Image Source : AP Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates against Zimbabwe in the 3rd ODI on January 11, 2024

Sri Lanka recorded a dominating eight-wicket win in the third ODI game against Zimbabwe to seal the three-match series at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium on Thursday. Rain was a constant spectator in Colombo which reduced the game to a 27-over affair but it was a seven-wicket haul from Wanindu Hasaranga that stole the limelight. 

Hasaranga returned to international cricket after a gap of six months and took seven wickets for 19 to help Sri Lanka bowl out Zimbabwe on just 96 runs. Then captain Kusal Mendis smashed 66* off 51 to register an easy win to secure the series by 2-0.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Shevon Daniel, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Joylord Gumbie (wk), Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

More to follow...

