WACA to become 10,000-capacity boutique base after funding confirmed

The famous cricket ground in Perth will be transformed into a sustainable community and sporting hub after a funding investment of $30 million was confirmed from the state government.

WACA said that the ground will be reshaped as a 10,000-capacity boutique venue, which will complement Optus Stadium and its design will pay homage to the traditional owners of the land on which it sits.

It said in addition to this investment, the federal government has committed $30 million towards the project, Cricket Australia will provide $4 million and the WACA will raise another $10 million through the WA Cricket Foundation.

The project includes high performance, training and administration facilities, a 10-lane indoor cricket facility, reinvigorated museum and year-round access for the WA community.

Minister for Sport and Recreation, Mick Murray MLA said: "With an historic, reimagined WACA Ground sitting just across the river from the ultra-modern Optus Stadium, there will be no better setup in the world for cricket.

"The ground is a famous sporting icon that needs to be preserved and this commitment will help ensure its future and make it accessible for everyone in the community."

Interim CEO of Cricket Australia Nick Hockley said: "This announcement is a significant moment for cricket in Western Australia and on behalf of Cricket Australia I would like to thank the state government for their support.

"This project is critically important to the future success of WA and Australian Cricket, and we thank Premier McGowan, Minster Murray and their state colleagues for their commitment to our sport and for sharing our vision to transform this historic ground."

