IPL 2020: We’re lucky to qualify, says SRH mentor VVS Laxman after making it to the play-offs

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of VVS Laxman

It has been probably the best season in the history of Indian Premier League when up until Saturday six teams were fighting out for a space in the play-offs. IPL being IPL didn’t disappoint from the neutral point of view as it reached to a point where Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, who at one stage were cruising in the tournament, were given a run for their money by the likes of Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals.

However, it was ultimately Sunrisers Hyderabad who made the cut to the play-off stages along with DC and RCB, on the basis of superior net run rate, while seeing off Kolkata Knight Riders, who were consistently among play-off position for the large part of the season,

SRH booked their spot with three consecutive big wins a the fag end including table-toppers Mumbai Indians on the last day of the league stages and team’s mentor VVS Laxman acknowledged that they barely got lucky ahead of their eliminator game vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on November 6.

“We know that they (RCB) are a good side. All the sides in this competition are good sides. We’re lucky to qualify. We know we beat them in the previous game but this is going to be different as it’s a knockout game. Quite confident now,” he said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage