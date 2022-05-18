VVS Laxman likely to coach Team India soon; Know when and why?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY VVS Laxman is likely to be India's coach on a tour

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman will likely coach India soon. He is set to take Rahul Dravid's responsibility on India's short tour of Ireland starting on 26th June. Meanwhile, Dravid will be in England with the team as they will prepare for rescheduled fifth Test and the limited-overs series.

Dravid will be with India's team from 24th to 27th June for the four-day match in Leicester before moving to Birmingham, where the Test against England is rescheduled from 1st to 5th July.

Laxman who is currently the Director of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru has earlier been involved in coaching capacities with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. He has also been in the post of batting consultant for Indian domestic team Bengal.

He was in charge of India's Under-19 World Cup-winning team, earlier this year.

The Birmingham Test was postponed after the Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian team last year. India is in the lead of the series with 2-1. They will hope to lock their first Test series win in the country since the year 2007.

India is set to play five T20 matches with South Africa in June soon after the ongoing season of IPL. In the series starting from 9th June, many senior players are expected to be rested. Star cricketers like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rishabh Pant won't be making it to the list of playing 11 in order to make them feel fresh for India's tour to England in July.

The squad for the tours are likely to be selected on May 22, the last day of the league phase of this edition of IPL in Mumbai.

Moreover, the Selection Committee is expected to pick two squads, one for the series against South Africa and the other for the test match in England. The last time this kind of situation rose was when India made two teams for matches against England and Sri Lanka, last year