IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1: Virat Kohli left stunned with Moeen Ali's sharp turner; out on duck

Image Source : BCCI Virat Kohli was left stunned with Moeen Ali's sharp turner, as the Indian captain was dismissed on a duck in the 2nd Test.

Trouble brewed for Team India when Shubman Gill was dismissed in the second over of the game, but Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara had since stabilized the Indian innings. However, Pujara was dismissed by Jack Leach and Indian captain Virat Kohli, too, followed Pujara in the dressing room in the 22nd over of the game.

On the second ball of the 22nd over, Moeen Ali struck the prized wicket of the Indian captain with a classic off-break delivery.

Ali lured Kohli for a cover drive with a tossed-up delivery outside off, and the Indian captain succumbed to playing the shot. However, the ball took a sharp turn and traveled through the gap between bat and pad, hitting the leg-stump.

Watch:

This was Virat Kohli's 11th duck in Test cricket.

Earlier, Shubman Gill was dismissed on a duck too, while Cheteshwar Pujara scored 21.

Rohit Sharma reached his 12th Test half-century during the innings, and played with an aggressive intent despite the side losing Gill in the second over of the match.

India had won the toss and opted to bat in the second Test. The side trails 0-1 in the four-match series, and a loss in the second Test will rule the side out of the qualification race for the final of the World Test Championship.