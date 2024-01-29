'Virat Kohli spat at me': Dean Elgar drops bombshell as he remembers first encounter with India star

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Dean Elgar revealed a sensational story of his first encounter with the now one of the modern-day greats Virat Kohli

Dean Elgar, the former South Africa Test captain, who retired from international cricket at the start of 2024 following the two-match series against India, recalled his first meeting with Virat Kohli when he was one of the youngsters in the side. Elgar alleged that Kohli spat on him when he toured India and the left-hander got enraged and threatened the youngster to hit with his bat.

In an interaction on the Betway 'Banter with the Boys' Podcast, Elgar revealed that Kohli spat on him and then he showed his bat before the Indian batter asked him to just be a little cautious given he was in his den before AB de Villiers, the common friend between the two players played the intervener.

"I came into bat and, I was actually like holding my own against Ashwin and what’s his name Jeja, Jeja, Jeja (Ravindra Jadeja) and Kohli spat at me. I said to him if you do that, I’ll **** you with this bat,” Elgar said on the podcast.

Asked if Kohli understood what he said in his native language and Elgar continued, “Yes, he did because de Villiers was his teammate at RCB, so he understood. And I said if you do that, I’ll **** on this field, I’ll absolutely knock you out. And then [he said] ‘Hey **** you, **** you’ (mimicking Kohli), barking up the wrong tree. Anyways, we are in India so you got to be a little bit cautious.

Kohli was AB de Villiers' teammate in the IPL at Royal Challengers Bangalore and Elgar revealed that when the Proteas legend found about the whole incident he decided to patch things up. "De Villiers found out what he did, and went up to him and asked 'why are you spitting at my teammate?' Two years later in South Africa, he called me and asks he could go with me for a drink after the series. He said he wanted to apologise for his actions," Dean Elgar revealed. "We drank till 3 and ya, that was my first encounter with Kohli," Elgar further added.

Elgar, who played 86 Tests for South Africa ended his career against India and had Kohli embracing him nicely as he played his final knock at the Newlands.