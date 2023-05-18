Virat Kohli smashes IPL century after 4 years, equals Chris Gayle's special record

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Virat Kohli celebrates

Virat Kohli smashed his sixth century in IPL history for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday. After making a comeback by scoring brilliant centuries in T20, Test, and ODI, Virat ended his century drought of 4 years in IPL at SRH's home ground. In this innings, he completed his century off 62 balls and equaled the big record of Chris Gayle.

Kohli also crossed the 500-run mark in the 2023 edition of IPL with his brilliant batting. Moreover, he shared his fourth century partnership this season with Faf du Plessis. The star batter scored his sixth IPL century and has now equaled Chris Gayle for the most hundreds in the league. He has scored 538 runs in 13 innings this season including 6 half-centuries and a century. Virat Kohli had earlier scored four centuries in the year 2016 and scored his previous century in the year 2019.

Players with the most centuries in IPL history -

Virat Kohli - 6

Chris Gayle - 6

Jos Buttler - 5

KL Rahul - 4

David Warner - 4

Shane Watson - 4

Virat is fourth in the Orange Cap list of this season after Faf du Plessis, Shubman Gill, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Earlier in September 2022, while scoring his century in the Asia Cup, Virat made a comeback. Then came his century in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, followed by a ton against Australia in the Test series.

"Quite special considering the magnitude of the game. Thought SRH got a very good score. Ball was gripping as well. Faf's been on a different level. I've had a quiet couple of games. The way I was hitting in the nets wasn't transitioning into the middle, Virat said after winning the player of the match award.

"Crowd here was amazing today as well. Told Faf as well. Just felt like it was a home game for us. They were cheering for us, taking my name as well. I feel you can't create this. I haven't forced anyone to support me. It's an amazing position to be in that you can provide happiness to so many people," he added.

