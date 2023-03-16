Watch: Virat Kohli's pep talk that fired up Smriti Mandhana's RCB ahead of game against UP Warriorz

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB (TWITTER/RCB) Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is an undisputed legend of the game and one of the all-time greats, and maybe, just maybe, that was the kind of figure Mandhana's RCB needed to fire them up after five consecutive losses.

Ahead of RCB's game against UP Warriorz, Kohli paid a visit to the team's dressing room and gave the girls advice on how to counter such situations. He began by saying that he has been playing IPL for 15 years, but hasn't won it yet. He added that despite the losses, his excitement to play each year hasn't gone down one bit.

Not only this, but Kohli also said that one should only focus on the process, and if it comes off, then great and asked them to not think much even if it doesn't.

RCB Still Have A Chance

Royal Challengers Bangalore have had a tough WPL. Mandhana-led side faced five consecutive defeats in the tournament before finally coming to the party and defeating UP Warriorz by five wickets. Despite losing 5 five games on the trot, RCB can still qualify for the playoffs this season.

To begin with, the team will have to win their remaining two games and then hope that UP loses the rest of their fixtures. In addition to this, they will also have to maintain a healthy run-rate, particularly superior to that of Gujarat. If Gujarat win two of their remaining three games, both teams will arrive at the same number of points and NRR will decide who races ahead to the playoffs.

As far as the rest of the points table is concerned, Mumbai Indians have already qualified for the playoffs, having won their each and every game. Delhi Capitals too, have one foot inside the playoffs as they have just lost one of their five games. The team to finish on top of the points table will get a direct entry into the final, whereas the other 2 will battle it out for a spot.

Their remaining two matches are set against mighty Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants.

