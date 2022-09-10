Virat Kohli shares funny childhood pic after ending century drought, writes ‘Khao piyo aish karo’

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli after scoring hundred

Former India captain Virat Kohli has been enjoying the past couple of days after returning to form with a blistering hundred against Afghanistan. Now with 71 centuries to his name, Virat shared a picture of his childhood on Instagram where he is seen digging into the snacks. The former India captain scored a knock of unbeaten 122 off 61 deliveries to end his century drought.

The caption of the Instagram story read, ‘Khao piyo aish karo,’ as he now enjoys his timeout from the game before India face Australia and South Africa in the T20I series as a build-up to the T20 World Cup. The picture from the Insta story saw Virat take a jibe at a plate full of snacks with his friends. It is expected that Virat could be around 8 to 10 years old when the picture was taken as he was still learning his trade.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMVirat Kohli Childhood

Virat ends Century drought

Virat finally ended his century drought when he scored 122 against Afghanistan in a dead-rubber Asia Cup 2022 match. It took 1020 days for him to reach the accolade having last scored a ton in 2019. This also happened to be his 71st ton at the international level, taking him level with Rickey Ponting. As things stand, only Sachin Tendulkar has scored more tons than Virat at the international level.

With the T20 World Cup to come in October, he will be preparing for that clash. Had India beaten Pakistan or Sri Lanka in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup, team India would have played the final. Instead, the team will now focus on the showpiece in Australia with the T20 squad to be announced soon.

Despite being a success story as an opener, it is widely expected that Virat will play at No.3 in the T20 World Cup with KL Rahul opening with Rohit Sharma. Team India will begin its adventure in the T20 World Cup against Pakistan on October 23 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

