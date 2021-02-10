IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli is not far from scoring 250, feels Ashish Nehra

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Virat Kohli.

Following the highs of Australia series, India's dream show in the Test cricket came crashing down to earth with a sound 227-run defeat in Chennai on Tuesday. To make things worse, the pressure is on Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who has now four Tests on the trot while leading the team. Not to forget, a century in the format has been elusive for over a calendar year now.

However, his 104-ball 72 knock for the losing cause on a deteriorating MA Chidambaram pitch showed glimpses of classic Kohli who batted in a class of his own and seemed above how the pitch unravelled itself. His very show makes former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra hopeful that the Indian skipper might very well score a 250 if India bats first after winning a toss.

"You are talking about one or two centuries, I would say when India wins the toss, he will score 250 also," Nehra said on Star Sports.

"This is the special thing about Virat Kohli. When Ashwin got out, he knew that they will lose the match but he did not play any airy-fairy shots. He takes pride in scoring his own runs, that he should not get out. Anyone would have got out to the ball he was dismissed, it kept extremely low.”