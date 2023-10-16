Monday, October 16, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Virat Kohli effect in Delhi! Crowd lauds Naveen ul Haq after Afghan pacer cleans up Jos Buttler - WATCH

Virat Kohli effect in Delhi! Crowd lauds Naveen ul Haq after Afghan pacer cleans up Jos Buttler - WATCH

Delhi crowd seems to be a good student as it acknowledged Virat Kohli's request of cheering for Afghanistan pacer Naveen ul Haq rather than booing him since the infamous spat between the two cricketers in IPL 2023. Delhi was at its loudest when Naveen cleaned up England skipper Jos Buttler.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: October 16, 2023 14:10 IST
Naveen ul Haq was on fire against England in Delhi and
Image Source : AP Naveen ul Haq was on fire against England in Delhi and since getting Virat Kohli's acknowledgement, Delhi crowd was also behind him

Delhi has been all kinds of wonderful in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup and the crowd and the people of the city invited more adulation on Sunday, October 15. Since the renovation, the stadium has become outstanding to look at with lights, etc., better washrooms and upgraded facilities and the surface has been relaid. From the low and slow surface that gripped and turned, it's a better surface, much flatter but also has something for everyone in it - batters, pacers and spinners alike. And hence all the games in the stadium have been really interesting so far and the crowds have turned up in large numbers, which was always expected with better facilities and a good cricket wicket.

In the second game in the capital in the ongoing World Cup, Virat Kohli had asked the crowd not to boo Afghanistan pacer Naveen ul Haq after the infamous spat between the two cricketers during IPL 2023. And the crowd responded with thunderous applause and standing ovation for the pacer when he was in the middle of an outstanding spell.

Naveen with a seeing inswinger cleaned up England captain Jos Buttler and the crowd was up on its feet. The crowd had an equal number of England and Afghanistan fans but the neutral crowd also favoured Afghans as compared to the defending champions. 

Watch the video here:

Related Stories
England become first team in history to achieve unwanted WC record after shock loss vs Afghanistan

England become first team in history to achieve unwanted WC record after shock loss vs Afghanistan

Tendulkar lays bare reason for England's downfall, Sehwag fires semifinal warning after choke vs AFG

Tendulkar lays bare reason for England's downfall, Sehwag fires semifinal warning after choke vs AFG

World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma eyes AB de Villiers' major record against Bangladesh

World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma eyes AB de Villiers' major record against Bangladesh

Buttler got out cheaply amid a forgettable batting display from England against the Afghanistan spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi. There was a little bit in there for the spinners which all three of them exploited and England batters faltered big time. Most of them got out to defensive shots, which raised questions over their approach and mindset and England will have to quickly get over this loss as they have conceded four points already in three games.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News