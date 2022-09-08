Virat Kohli dedicates his 71st ton to Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli hits 71st century

India star batter Virat Kohli scored a ton after almost three years in the Asia Cup match against Afghanistan on Thursday. The 33-year-old dedicated his 71st century to his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

The last time, Virat scored a hundred was at the Eden Gardens against Bangladesh in November 2019.

“I feel very blessed, very grateful right now. The last two-two and a half years have taught me a lot. I am going to turn 34 this November. These celebrations are all from the past. I’ve put a lot of things in perspective. Actually, I was a bit shocked because this was the format I least expected a century to come in anytime soon. But look, it’s all god’s blessing. I’ve been working hard. It was a moment that was very special for me and for the team as well,” Kohli said.

The 33-year-old scored his first T20I century and became the fourth Indian to score a century in all three formats.

He dedicated the century to his family. And the celebration said it all.

"When you have someone next to you, having conversations, putting things in the right perspective like I have been and Anushka has been by my side through all these times... time away from the game has taught me a lot of things," he said.

Virat also expressed gratitude for his century.

"When I came back, I was not desperate. I was grateful for what God has blessed me with before. People were talking about me not getting a hundred. But I was looking at how much he’s given me already, he added.

Virat also spoke about how important it was to be the best version of himself for the team.

"I was just happy to come back. Six weeks off, I was refreshed. I realised after taking a break how tired I really was physically and mentally. Your competitiveness doesn’t allow you to take that call but I think it was a blessing in disguise for me. I wanted to be the best version of myself for the team and when I came here and batted in the nets, I felt my old rhythm coming back and it was just about getting those performances in the middle as well,” he further expressed

