IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli creates all-time record in World Cups with sedate fifty against Afghanistan in Delhi

IND vs AFG: Former Indian captain Virat Kohli continues to break records in International Cricket. After playing a stupendous knock of 85 in a difficult situation against Australia, the batting maestro notched up another fifty in the second game against Afghanistan. The Indian star took the team over the finishing line with a sedate knock of 55 off 56 balls and broke yet another record in World Cups.

Kohli's 55-run knock has boosted him to the top spot in the list of most runs scored in ODI and T20 World Cups. Before the Afghanistan game, Kohli had 2256 runs in both formats of the World Cup and needed another 23 to surpass his batting predecessor Sachin Tendulkar. The 34-year-old reached the milestone in style when he scored a boundary off Azmatullah when he was batting at 19. He now has a total of 2311 runs in both the formats of the World Cup.

Most runs scored in ICC World Cups (ODI and T20I combined)

Virat Kohli - 2311

Sachin Tendulkar - 2,278

Kumar Sangakkara - 2,193

Chris Gayle - 2,151

Mahela Jayawardene - 2,116

Kohli on top of two other elite lists

This is not the only record, the batting icon shattered in India's home World Cup. He was at his best during India's tense chase of 200 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and his 85-run outing took him to great heights. Kohli went past Sachin in the list of players to score the most runs in the ICC limited-overs tournament. He now has 2840 runs in limited-overs tournaments. He also overtook the Master Blaster in the list of most runs scored in successful run-chases in ODIs in the Australia game.

