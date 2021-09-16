Virat Kohli's contribution in T20Is has been immense, says Rajeev Shukla

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli on Thursday announced he will step down as India's T20 captain after the T20 World Cup but will continue to lead the side in ODIs and Test cricket.

Kohli, in a lengthy tweet just days before the T20 showpiece in UAE and Oman, said that his decision was taken after consulting head coach Ravi Shastri, his heir apparent Rohit, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah. He also cited workload and emphasis on the other two formats behind his move.

On Kohli's decision to leave the T20I captaincy, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla said he respects the 32-year-old's decision, adding that the batting great's contribution in the shortest format is "immense".

"His contribution in T20Is has been immense, not just as a batsman, but also as a captain. Since it is his personal decision, we respect it and I am confident we can win the T20 World Cup under his leadership," Shukla told news agency ANI.

Kohli also hinted that India's limited-overs deputy Rohit could take charge of the side. He described Rohit and Shastri as an "essential part of the leadership group".

"I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian Cricket Team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team," Kohli said in his statement.

"Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time. After a lot of contemplation and discussions with my close people, Ravi bhai and also Rohit, who have been an essential part of the leadership group, I've decided to step down as the T20 Captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October," said Kohli.

"I have also spoken to the secretary Mr Jay Shah and the President of BCCI Mr Sourav Ganguly along with all the selectors about the same. I will continue to serve Indian Cricket and the Indian Team to the best of my ability," he added.

While the T20 World Cup kicks off on October 17, India play their opening game against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24.