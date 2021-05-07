Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma begin online campaign to raise funds for COVID-19 relief

Image Source : TWITTER/IMVKOHLI Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have kickstarted an online campaign to raise funds for COVID-19 relief.

Indian captain Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma have kickstarted an online campaign aimed at raising funds for COVID-19 relief. India is going through one of the worst waves of COVID-19 infections since the past few weeks.

On Friday, India recorded 4.14 lakh new COVID-19 infections; the country's highest single-day figure since the pandemic began last year.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Kohli wrote, "Anushka and I have started a campaign on @ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief, and we would be grateful for your support. Let’s all come together and help those around us in need of our support. I urge you all to join our movement. Link in Bio! #InThisTogether."

Kohli had been participating in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, which was suspended on Tuesday earlier this week after four franchises confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 within their camps.

Kohli's franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore's domestic players and support staff entered their home towns from specific pre-identified hubs as the foreign recruits left for their respective destinations via charter flights on Thursday.

RCB skipper Kohli reached Mumbai on Tuesday, the day IPL-14 was indefinitely suspended due to multiple COVID cases in its bio-bubble.

By Thursday early morning, all the other playing and non-playing staff had also left for their onward destinations.