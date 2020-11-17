Virat Kohli's absence could be chance for Rohit Sharma to step up, says Glenn McGrath

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli will return to India after the first Test in Adelaide to attend the birth of his child.

Indian captain Virat Kohli will be leaving the Test side after the first game in Adelaide to attend the birth of his child. Many cricketers, including the current and former ones in Australia have talked in detail about the impact his absence would have on Team India, and the latest to join the list is legendary pacer Glenn McGrath.

McGrath said that while Kohli's absence would have a "big impact" on a player like Pujara, it would also allow Rohit Sharma a chance to step up.

"Rohit Sharma is a quality batsman who hasn't achieved at Test level what he should be achieving in my opinion," McGrath said, as quoted by Sportstar.

"Maybe when Virat goes home, he might step up. Having said that, you can't just focus on one player. You have (Ajinkya) Rahane, (Cheteshwar) Pujara, (KL) Rahul, so there's a quality batting line up. Once Virat leaves, it will be an opportunity for someone else to put their hand up and make a mark on the series. Maybe that could be Rohit Sharma."

Rohit Sharma is rested for the ODIs and T20Is against Australia but will make a return to the team for the four-match Test series.

The Indian team has already reached Australia where it is currently serving a 14-day quarantine. However, the Cricket Australia has made special arrangements for the players to indulge in outdoor training activities near their base in Sydney.

The tour begins on November 27 when India face Australia in first of three ODIs, which will be followed by as many T20Is.