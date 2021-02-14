IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Watch Surprise yorker from R Ashwin clean bowls Ben Stokes

Image Source : SCREENSHOT/BCCI R Ashwin (right) celebrates after taking the wicket of Ben Stokes in Chennai on Sunday.

Ravichandran Ashwin continued with his wicket-taking run in the second Test as well as the 34-year-old spinner picked his third wicket of the match in Ben Stokes right after lunch on Day 2 of the India-England Test match in Chennai on Sunday.

Ashwin bowled an absolute ripper to take the prized scalp of Stokes, who could just score 18 runs off 34 balls on the day as English side was left reeling at 52/5 with the fall. Stokes, who was beginning to settle down on the crease, was caught off guard as the veteran spinner bowled a surprise yorker to bamboozled the burly Englishman.

Earlier in the morning, Indiascalped four England wickets, including the priced scalp of Joe Root, as they had the visitors reeling in their first innings.

At the end of the second session, England reached 39/4 and they still trail by 290 runs in reply to India's first inning score of 329.

None of the top four England batters, including skipper Root, could stay long at the crease as the Indian bowlers made full use of the conditions at the 'Chepauk'.

While Rory Burns' wicket was taken by Ishant Sharma in the very first over of the England innings, the other three wickets of Dominic Sibley (16), Daniel Lawrence (9) and Root (6) went to the spinners. Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets while debutant Axar Patel got the priced scalp of Root.

Earlier in the day, India added 29 runs to their overnight score before they got bundled out in the first hour of the session.

Resuming at 300/6, India lost the wicket of Patel very early in the day as he got out stumped against Moeen Ali and went back to the dressing room after scoring 5 off 14. Ishant, who came in next, also could not stay long as he out for a duck against Ali after facing just two deliveries.

Kuldeep Yadav, playing his first Test after a long time, stayed for a while but was out caught behind against Olly Stone. He faced 15 balls but failed to score a run.

Mohammad Siraj scored a boundary of the first ball he faced but was out on the second delivery as the Indian innings came to an end in the 96th over. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 58 for which he consumed 77 deliveries. Pant smashed seven fours and two maximums.

Earlier on Day One, Rohit Sharma had scored a brilliant 161 while Ajinkya Rahane contributed with 67.

(With inputs from IANS.)