Watch: Some stunning catches from ongoing Big Bash League

With the ongoing Big Bash Leauge in full swing, the season has seen some thrilling performances with the latest coming from Marcus Stoinis. The Melbourne Stars opened the innings to score a 58-ball 97 marred with seven boundaries and seven huge sixes, including one going out of the stadium.

However, the focus quickly shifted to his teammate Andre Fletcher, who took two stunning catches in the game, while justifying the adage: Catches win matches. The 'Spiceman' didn't just rock the match with his catches but dance moves that followed with the celebration.

And along with those two grabs, here are some stunning visuals of some physics-defying catches that Australian cricket fans have witnessed throughout the season.

From D'Arcy Short's outrageous return catch to Mackenzie Harvey's screamer, treat yourself to a collection of the best catches so far in #BBL10

Hobart Hurricanes’ Colin Ingram and Ben McDermott were taking the match away from Melbourne Stars while chasing a significant score. The momentum was with the home side as they reduced the equation to 45 off 21 balls when Ingram sliced one towards deep extra cover. Running in from the rope and having initially misjudged the flight of the ball, Fletcher threw himself to the right to take a stunner.

Despite that, Hurricanes were still going after the target and McDermott, when on 91, received a full toss that made his eyes light up. He could have gone on to 97, and the equation would have been 15 off the last over. But the well-set batsman, despite nailing the shot, could not clear Fletcher in the deep on the off-side.

The celebrations from Fletcher after the catches were quite the sight too.