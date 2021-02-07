IND vs ENG 1st Test: Watch Shubman Gill falls to brilliant catch by James Anderson after 29-run cameo

Image Source : SCREENGRAB/HOTSTAR James Anderson dives to take the catch of Shubman Gill in Chennai on Sunday.

India's new-found opener Shubman Gill looked in a class of his own on Sunday morning when he took on English bowling from the word go as he struck five boundaries in no time after England put a huge 578 run on the board during the third day of the India-England Test match in Chennai.

While the 21-year-old batsman looked poised to score big on the day, the innings abruptly ended at 29 after he failed to time the delivery by pacer Jofra Archer, only to see James Anderson take a diving catch to his left at mid-on.

Shubman, however, wasn't the first Indian wicket to fall on the day as earlier Rohit Sharma fell to Archer in a soft dismissal for just 6.

At the time of writing this report, India were looking to rebuild their innings with Cheteswar Pujara (20* off 32) and Virat Kohli (4* off 12) with 59/2 in 14 overs on the board.

Earlier, England were finally bowled out by India for 578 in their first innings on Day Three of the first Test here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Starting the day at 555/8, England added 23 runs before they were bundled out in the 191st over in the morning session.

Dominic Bess was the first wicket to fall in the day as he got out lbw against Jasprit Bumrah after scoring 34 runs off 105 balls. Right-arm pacer James Anderson then was out bowled by off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for just one. Jack Leach remained unbeaten on 14.