Watch: Fielder hilariously concedes boundary while changing jersey in Abu Dhabi T10 League

Abu Dhabi T10 League so far has managed to entertain so far for all good reasons. This includes Nicholas Pooran's firework of a knock or Wayne Parnell's hat-trick and hopefully plenty more to come given the short nature of the game.

However, on Monday the league saw one of the most hilarious bloopers rarely seen in international cricket, or even first-class cricket if one wonders, when a fielder conceded a boundary while he was busy changing his jersey.

The howler was committed by UAE international player Rohan Mustafa who was busy wearing the jersey while chasing the ball, leaving him unsighted when the ball went past him and touched the boundary line.

The T10 league really is special. pic.twitter.com/XYrz5um5ka — Cricket Mate. (@CricketMate_) February 1, 2021

The incident happened during Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors match which saw the match go down to the wire as the result was decided on the very last delivery.

However, the highlight of the match remained Mustafa's bizarre blunder after Warriors batsman Waseem Muhammad tried to find the gap through cow corner.

The blunder left the players and the dugout in laughter and Warriors star Pooran could be seen having a blast on the error in the dugout in the video.