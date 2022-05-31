WATCH: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans celebrate IPL 2022 victory with fans

If there is one thing that unites India like nothing else, that has to be cricket. The love for the sport is unmatched and it seems to be growing with each passing day. After the IPL mega auctions, not many had given Gujarat Titans any chance to lift the trophy. Proving all the critics and cricket pundits wrong, Gujarat Titans emerged as a force to reckon with and lifted the trophy in front of their home crowd in the Narendra Modi Stadium.

It was a sight to behold as the fans of this franchise took to the streets and joined the victory parade. The entire team celebrated their victory on an open-top bus and gave their fans a memorable opportunity to witness their favorite cricketers who played out of their skin in their first IPL season. The players who were joined by the support staff and their family members later met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel who hosted & felicitated them.

Skipper Hardik Pandya gifted a bat to the CM which was signed by all the squad members. The fabled bat is now up for auction and the proceeds from it are to be used for educating the daughters of the state. As destiny has it, Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals who won their only IPL title in their debut season back in 2008. The team is now scheduled to leave for Mumbai where the owners are hosting the team to celebrate the victory.

This victory has come in like a breath of fresh air for the Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya who was struggling with form & fitness issues before this season. Hardik delivered both with the bat and the ball and scored nearly 500 runs in 14 innings at an average of 45. "This title is going to be a special one because we talked about creating a legacy. The coming generations will talk about it," said Hardik.

