IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Venkatesh Prasad lavishes praise on KL Rahul for his brilliant performance

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY KL Rahul

India won the first game of the three-match ODI series against Australia by 5 wickets. India star player KL Rahul played an impressive innings to contribute to the team's victory at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Former Team India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad lavished praise on Rahul's performance in the match.

Batting first, the Australian team had put 188 runs on the board. In response, the Indian team had lost its 3 wickets before 6 overs. But Rahul stabilized India's batting and guided the team to victory.

Venkatesh Prasad shared a post on his Twitter handle, praising KL Rahul's 75 off 91 balls.

"Excellent composure under pressure and a brilliant innings by KL Rahul. Top knock. Great support by Ravindra Jadeja and a good win for India," he tweeted.

Team India's victory

In this match played between India and Australia, Team India won the toss and decided to bowl. Batting first, the Australian team got all out on a score of 188. In response, India chased this target in 39.5 overs by losing 5 wickets. KL Rahul scored a brilliant half-century in this match.

Whereas in the first innings, Mohammed Shami, while bowling brilliantly, did not allow the Australian batsmen to score runs and took three Australian wickets one after the other. Mohammad Siraj also took 3 wickets and Ravindra Jadeja also took 2, whereas Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav scalped one wicket each.

KL Rahul on his performance at Wankhede:

"Saw three wickets fall down early, Starc was swinging the ball well and when he brings the ball back in, he is a dangerous bowler. Just tried to play normal cricketing shots. Got a few boundaries away and that settled my nerves. I batted with Shubman, Hardik, and Jadeja. The talk was that there’s help on the wicket but we did not want to get into our shell and play out a certain bowler. We wanted to be positive and put the loose balls away. If we are good with our footwork, we could do well and it was fun batting with Jadeja. The minute the left-hander walked in, I got a few loose balls. That happens to the best of bowlers," KL said after winning the match.

Latest Cricket News