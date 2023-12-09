URH vs MT LLC live streaming: When and where to watch Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Manipal Tigers final?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh.

URH vs MT LLC live streaming: Urbanrisers Hyderabad and Manipal Tigers are set to take on each other in the final of the second season of Legends League Cricket. Playing in their first season, the Urbanrisers Hyderabad have stormed into the finals of the tournament, while the Tigers are playing their maiden finals too.

The two teams faced each other in the first qualifier earlier in the week. The Urbanisers secured a comprehensive 75-run win, while the Tigers had to take a longer route to the summit clash. They played the India Capitals - the side that won the eliminator - in the second qualifier to reach here.

Darren Smith has been the star performer for the Urbanisers with the bat. He has scored 213 runs in five innings. For the Tigers, CAK Walton is their highest run-scorer with 187 runs to his name. On the bowling front, Imran Khan of Manipal Tigers has picked the most wickets in the season so far - 9.

When will URH vs MT final match of LLC take place?

The clash between URH and MT will be held on December 9, Saturday

Where will URH vs MT final match take place?

The match between URH and MT will take place at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat

When will URH vs MT final match start?

The match between URH and MT will start at 6:30 PM IST.​

Where can we watch the live streaming of URH vs MT final match?

The match will be telecasted on Star Sports network. Live streaming of the match between will be available on Disney+Hotstar and FanCode.

Latest Cricket News