Upul Tharanga appointed as chair of Sri Lanka Cricket's selection committee

Former Sri Lanka opener Upul Tharanga has been appointed as the new chair of Sri Lanka Cricket's (SLC) selection committee. Tharanga, 38, will lead a five-member committee comprising Dilruwan Perera, Indika de Saram, Tharanga Paranavitana and former mystery spinner Ajantha Mendis and they have been chosen for a two-year term.

The change has come in after Sri Lanka's underwhelming run at the recent ODI World Cup saw them finish in the ninth position with two wins and seven defeats in nine games. Their poor World Cup form also saw them miss out on the opportunity to make it to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Hence, a change in personnel in the selection committee is an attempt to bring things right back on track in terms of results in the upcoming series. Notably, the appointment has come during a time when Sri Lanka Cricket is enduring a period of turmoil.

The apex cricketing governing body in the country has been suspended by the International Cricket Committee due to political interference in its governance. The decision has also led to the shift in the venue for the U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024. It was earlier scheduled to be hosted by Sri Lanka but the country has been stripped of it and the marquee tournament has been shifted to South Africa with changes in the schedule.

The first assignment for Tharanga and his committee members will be Zimbabwe's white-ball tour to the island nation comprising three ODIs and as many T20I games starting January 6, 2024.

The itinerary of Zimbabwe's tour of Sri Lanka 2024:

Date Match Venue January 6 1st ODI RPICS Colombo January 8 2nd ODI RPICS Colombo January 11 3rd ODI RPICS Colombo January 14 1st T20I RPICS Colombo January 16 2nd T20I RPICS Colombo January 18 3rd T20I RPICS Colombo

