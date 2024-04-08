IPL 2024 points table: Lucknow Super Giants surpass Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians get off the bottom

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL LSG and MI won their matches on Sunday.

In the Sunday doubleheader of the Indian Premier League, there was finally some joy for the Mumbai Indians, who got off the mark in style with a win over Delhi Capitals in the 20th match of the ongoing tournament. After suffering three back-to-back losses and staying at the bottom of the points table, MI finally came on board when they defended 234 at the Wankhede Stadium to win by 29 runs.

In the night game, the Lucknow Super Giants outclassed the Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow by 33 runs while defending 163. After the two clashes there are some notable changes in the points table of the league.

IPL 2024 points table:

After the first clash, MI have boosted themselves up to 8th position from the 10th spot and have got the initial two points finally. DC have gone to the rock bottom with just a win in five outings. Notably, LSG have gone past CSK to the third place, while GT stay on 7th but their NRR has gone down.

IPL 2024 Points Table after SRH vs CSK clash (match 18):

Teams M W L D Points NRR RR 4 4 0 0 8 1.120 KKR 3 3 0 0 6 2.518 LSG 4 3 1 0 6 0.775 CSK 4 2 2 0 4 0.517 SRH 4 2 2 0 4 0.409 PBKS 4 2 2 0 4 -0.220 GT 5 2 3 0 4 -0.797 MI 4 1 3 0 2 -0.704 RCB 5 1 4 0 2 -0.843 DC 5 1 4 0 2 -1.370

Orange cap leaderboard:

Virat Kohli continues to hold the orange cap as he has already made 316 runs from five matches in the the tournament. He recently made 113* in RCB's clash against Rajasthan Royals. Sai Sudharsan is on the second place with 191 runs from 5 games. Riyan Parag (185), Shubman Gill (183) and Sanju Samson (178) round off the top five.

Purple cap leaderboard:

In the purple cap leaderboard, Yuzvendra Chahal is still on top with 8 wickets from four matches. He took two wickets vs RCB. After taking a solitary wicket in the MI vs DC game, Khaleel Ahmed is on second with 7 scalps from five games. Mohit Sharma (7 wickets), Mustafizur Rahman (7 wickets) and Gerald Coetzee (7 wickets) round off the top five.