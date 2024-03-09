Uncapped Indian Saima Thakor gives death stare to Shafali Verma, knocks latter over on next ball | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Saima Thakor celebrates after dismissing Shafali Verma.

The genesis of the Women's Premier League (WPL) was an attempt to raise the standard of women's cricket in India and to provide a platform for the budding female cricketers in the country to express themselves amid all the star attraction.

With the second season of the Women's Premier League running in full flow, both visions appear to be heading towards materialization.

UP Warriorz's newly-signed pacer Saima Thakor is a prime example of it as she didn't shy away from sticking it up to the attacking India opener and Delhi Capitals' third-leading run-getter (171 runs) this season Shafali Verma on Friday evening (March 9) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

High on the adrenaline rush, Saima did what most uncapped Indians can only visualise in her wildest of dreams. The 27-year-old pacer got under the skin of Shafali and made her do things that she usually abstains from.

It all began with the second delivery of Saima's over in the 15th match of the league. Saima delivered a length ball outside of off and Shafali managed to play it back to her in an attempt to pull off something extraordinary.

Shafali was well outside of her popping crease when she made contact with the ball and it prompted a mock throw from Saima. Shafali quickly rushed back to the safety of her crease but also gestured the rookie to have a shy at the stumps.

Watch the battle between Saima Thakor and Shafali Verma:

The next ball was a slower one and it was played away towards the cover fielder by Shafali. However, Saima continued to measure the Delhi opener as she finished her follow-through with a death stare to the latter.

The brewing tension in the middle of Arun Jaitley finally hit its crescendo on the delivery that followed. Challenged by Saima, Shafali tried to assert her dominance on the uncapped Indian pacer and lost her furniture in the process.

Shafali was down the track again but this time failed to make contact as a short-pitched ball from Saima kept low and flew under an attempted pull by Shafali. The ball cannoned into the stumps and the UP Warriorz players burst into celebration.