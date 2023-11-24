'Trophy which you want to lift over your head...': Mohammed Shami blasts Mitchell Marsh for 'feet' act

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, TWITTER Mohammed Shami, Mitchell Marsh.

India's star pacer Mohammed Shami has opened up on Aussie all-rounder Mitchell Marsh's feet over the World Cup trophy act. Marsh, who was part of Australia's sixth World Cup title, was captured keeping his feet over the World Cup trophy after Australia defeated India in the final of the 2023 tournament. The pictures of the same went viral on social media which drew criticism from many Indian fans.

Shami, who was part of India's terrific run, has now given his say on Marsh's act. The pace merchant stated that he is not happy with Marsh's actions and this is the trophy which a person would want to lift over his/her head.

"I am hurt. The trophy for which all the teams in the world fight, the trophy which you want to lift over your head, keeping a foot on that trophy did not make me happy," Shami said on Thursday to reporters.

You need to be mentally strong when not playing: Shami

Notably, Shami missed the first four matches in the tournament. He was called in for the New Zealand match in the league phase when Hardik Pandya got injured in the Bangladesh game. The 33-year-old was on fire straightaway and took 24 wickets in the tournament. He also said that a player needs to be mentally strong when he is not playing. "When you sit out for four matches, you need to be mentally strong. Sometimes you are under pressure but when you see the team performing well and going in a good direction, it gives you satisfaction," he added.

The pitch and the conditions on offer are something that players generally think about. But Shami stated that he did not check the surface in the final against Australia. "Generally, bowlers check the pitch after arriving at the ground. I never go close to the wicket because you will know how it behaves only when you bowl on it. Then why take the pressure? It's best to keep it simple, keep yourself relaxed, and only then you will perform better," Shami told PUMA India.

