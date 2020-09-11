TKR owner Shah Rukh Khan hails side after invincible run to CPL title

Image Source : TWITTER/IAMSRK Trinbago Knight Riders beat St Lucia Zouks by 8 wickets in the final of the 2020 CPL, and the side's owner Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to celebrate the win.

Trinbago Knight Riders won a record fourth Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title on Thursday as the side beat St Lucia Zouks by eight wickets in the final of the 2020 edition. TKR's dominance remains unmatched in the CPL history so far as the side won all of their 12 matches in the tournament, gaining the 'invincible' tag.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is the owner of the champion side, took to Twitter to post his congratulatory message after the victory.

He wrote, "Ami TKR we rule. Awesome display boys...u make us proud, happy and make us party even without a crowd. Love u team. @TKRiders @54simmo and my fav @DMBravo46 well done @KieronPollard55 & my man @DJBravo47 love you how many now4!!! @Bazmccullum come to IPL lov u."

Ami TKR we rule. Awesome display boys...u make us proud, happy and make us party even without a crowd. Love u team.@TKRiders @54simmo and my fav @DMBravo46 well done @KieronPollard55 & my man @DJBravo47 love you how many now4!!! @Bazmccullum come to IPL lov u — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2020

He also posted a selfie with the backdrop of TKR players celebrating on his television. He wrote, "Thank you Trinidad & Tobago and the @CPL for the tournament. @GoToTnT."

Thank you Trinidad & Tobago and the @CPL for the tournament. @GoToTnT pic.twitter.com/0vdOCZH0SK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2020

Even in the absence of Sunil Narine and Dwayne Bravo's unavailablity to bowl due to injury, TKR stepped up with another dominant performance as their captain, Kieron Pollard took centre-stage with the ball. He took four wickets and denied a fruitful partnership for the Zouks at any stage of the game.

In the run-chase, the Knight Riders lost two early wickets in Tion Webster (4) and Tim Seifert (4), but Lendl Simmons (84*) and Darren Bravo (58*) struck an unbeaten 138-run partnership to steer the side to victory.

