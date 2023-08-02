There's no concrete decision on whether to change coaches as of now: PCB chair Zaka Ashraf

Follow us on Image Source : PAKPASSION/ TWITTER Zaka Ashraf

Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) newly appointed chair Zaka Ashraf has confirmed that the board is yet to take "concrete decisions" regarding the fate of the incumbent Pakistan coaching and management staff while addressing the rumours that suggest a change in the current coaching and management set-up is on the cards as there is now a new regime at the helm of things in Pakistan cricket.

There is a newly-formed cricket committee functioning under the leadership of former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq which has been assigned the responsibility to look into Pakistan's coaching and management staff and based on its recommendations the PCB will take the final call - whether a change is needed or not.

In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Ashraf clarified that the board is willing to take decisions that are in the "best interest" of Pakistan cricket and also put the longstanding debate of a foreign and a local coach to rest by saying that the nationality of the person heading the role hardly matters.

"I don't think it matters whether coaches are local or foreign. There's no concrete decision on whether to change coaches as of now. I've created a committee headed by Misbah-ul-Haq. That committee will look at all cricketing matters and will consult any cricketers they want to be a part of it. When they give us their final analysis, I'll get involved in the discussion and we'll make a joint decision that is in the best interests of Pakistan cricket," said Ashraf.

The coaching and management staff of Pakistan saw multiple changes after the sacking of Ramiz Raja. Former head coach of Pakistan Mickey Arthur was given the responsibility to take charge as team director after a long ordeal alongside the appointment of Grant Bradburn as head coach, who previously held the position of fielding coach. Other than the aforementioned changes, Rehan-ul-Haq was appointed as the team manager of the national side, having served as the general manager of Islamabad United during all of the Pakistan Super League editions held thus far. Every single one of these changes was made as soon as the Najam Sethi-led regime came into power.

