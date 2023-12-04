Thank God Johnson is not a Test selector: David Warner's manager takes a dig at ex-Australian pacer

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mitchell Johnson launched an attack on David Warner ahead of latter's final Test series

Before a big Test series, the cross-firing in terms of digs and challenges thrown from both teams against their opponent is normal and if there are arch-rivals like England-Australia or India against these two teams, it gets even more. However, who thought that something like that would happen between two players of the same country? Former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson came down heavily on David Warner, the senior opener who is on the heels of playing his final Test series against Pakistan.

Johnson said that a player who hasn't official apologised for the sandpaper gate and him getting to choose his retirement date make it feel like he is bigger than the game and Australian cricket. And now Warner's manager James Erskine has slammed Johnson for being naive and illogical.

Saying that Johnson missed logic in his analysis, Erskine said that Warner is in the team based on his form and added that Johnson was doing it to get the headlines.

“David is in good form. Thank God Mitchell Johnson isn’t a Test selector.

“Let me tell you, anyone can get a headline. The fact is [Warner’s selection] is just logical. The three [replacement] candidates will be [Matthew] Renshaw, [Cameron] Bancroft – who has played pretty well in the Sheffield Shield – and [Marcus] Harris. Now they’ve all had spells opening the batting for Australia," Erskine was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

Writing for the West Australian, Johnson had said, "Does this really warrant a swansong, a last hurrah against Pakistan that was forecast a year in advance as if he was bigger than the game and the Australian cricket team?” Johnson wrote in the West Australian.

"It’s been five years and Warner has still never really owned the ball-tampering scandal. Now the way he is going out is underpinned by more of the same arrogance and disrespect to our country," he added.

Several former Australian cricketers including current selector George Bailey have started talking about the plan going forward with Cameron Green being one of the options since Warner's current opening partner Usman Khawaja is not getting any younger.

