Teased on live TV for his INR 24.75 cr IPL contract by ex-teammate, Starc comes up with epic response - WATCH

Mitchell Starc has become the toast of the town since being picked up at the IPL 2024 auction for INR 24.75 crore by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Starc will be playing the IPL after a long gap of eight years having played in the 2015 edition last for the RCB and despite the contract and the huge payday he had, the Test cricket is still ultimate for the left-arm pacer. However, with the T20 World Cup coming right after the IPL, the cash-rich league would serve as an ideal preparation for the tournament.

While Starc is basking in the glory of a massive payday, his friends and teammates are not letting him off that easily. One of such incidents happened on live television on the broadcast of the Boxing Day Test between Australia and Pakistan when Starc was called for a chat by 7cricket, one of the host broadcasters. During the chat, former Australian pacer Trent Copeland to poke fun at Starc coughed and dropped a currency note towards Starc, which eventually fell onto the floor.

Copeland said, "Sorry… Stitch up, mate" probably indicating that it fell from Starc's pocket since he has a lot of money now. The other panel members including former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting had a good laugh before Starc came up with a retort. “You might need that, mate," said Starc which left all three of Copeland, Ponting and the presenter laughing

The video has gone viral on the internet. Watch it here:

Starc while reacting to the news was admittedly in shock. Speaking to JioCinema on the auction day, Starc said, "Yeah, it was a shock, if you call it. But, my wife, Alyssa Healy, is actually over in India with the women's team. And I think their coverage was slightly ahead of mine in Australia. So I was getting updates before I could see it on the screen. So, yeah, just as I said, pretty well, surprised, but, thrilled to be back involved in the IPL this coming season. And, yeah, really excited to be joining KKR."

Starc, who is currently involved in the three-match Test series, took five wickets in the series opener in Perth and will be hoping to add a few more to his kitty as Australia look to seal the series at the MCG.

