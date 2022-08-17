Team is slightly nervous heading into World Cup: Rishabh Pant

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rishabh Pant | File Photo

India's infamous exit from the 2021 T20 World Cup still haunts every Indian cricket fan, and Rishabh Pant admitted that the whole team is a bit nervous heading into the World Cup down-under,

"With the World Cup around the corner, the whole team is slightly nervous, but at the same time, as a team, we love to give our 100 per cent and focus on our process.That's the only thing we can do," Pant said on the sidelines of an event organised by Visit Victoria, the tourism board of the State of Victoria.

Pant said that they are hopeful about reaching the final.

"Hopefully we'll reach the final and do the best for the team," Pant said. As (a part of) the Indian team, we'd love to have as many supporters as we can in Australia to back us. Every cheer counts for us. It makes us believe that we can win.

Recalling his Gabba heroics, Pant added that it was one of his favourite moments in his career so far.

"It's one of my favourite moments in my cricketing career so far. I'm glad that I could help my team cross the line that day and have that amazing Test match and series win," Pant recalled his two fine knocks in the last two Tests of the four-match series.

The showpiece will be held in Australia from October 16 to November 13.

