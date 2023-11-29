Team India to tour Sri Lanka for white-ball series after T20 World Cup 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India vs Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka cricket (SLC) has announced the team's international calendar for 2024 with India touring the island nation soon after the conclusion of T20 World Cup that is to be played in the West Indies and the USA. This confirms India's busy schedule even next year with the players continuously playing cricket since the West Indies tour.

Even now team India is involved in the five-match T20I series against Australia after which they will tour South Africa for three T20Is, as many ODIs and two Tests. Soon after returning from the rainbow nation, India are scheduled to play three T20Is against Afghanistan in January 2024 and then they will host England at home for five Tests before featuring in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

T20 World Cup is scheduled in June and that will be followed by an away tour to Sri Lanka for three ODIs and as many T20Is. The dates for the same have not been announced by SLC yet. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are set to host as many as four teams - Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, India, New Zealand (twice) and West Indies - next year which will be a treat for the passionate fans in the country. Their first tour is to Bangladesh in February-March 2024 where the two teams will face each other in two Tests, three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals.

After hosting India at home in July, Sri Lanka are scheduled to tour England for three Tests and their remaining away tours of the year are to South Africa (for 2 Tests in Nov-Dec) and New Zealand (for 3 ODIs and T20Is in Dec-Jan). Overall, Sri Lanka will play a total of 10 Tests, 21 ODIs and 18 T20Is (T20 World Cup matches not included).

Sri Lanka's schedule in 2024

January 2024 - Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe at home - 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is

January-February 2024 - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan at home - 1 Test, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is

February-March 2024 - Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh - 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is

June-July 2024 - ICC T20 World Cup in WI/USA

July 2024 - Sri Lanka vs India at home - 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is

August-September 2024 - Sri Lanka tour of England - 3 Tests

September 2024 - Sri Lanka vs New Zealand at home - 2 Tests

October 2024 - Sri Lanka vs West Indies at home - 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is

November 2024 - Sri Lanka vs New Zealand at home - 3 ODIs and T20Is

November-December 2024 - Sri Lanka tour of South Africa - 2 Tests

December 2024 - January 2025 - Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand - 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is

