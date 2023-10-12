Team India breaks New Zealand's all-time World Cup record within a week

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma scored his seventh World Cup century.

Team India thrshed Afghanistan by eight wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday (October 11). Rohit Sharma was the star for India smashing the fastest century by an Indian in World Cup history. He breached the three-figure mark in just 63 balls and also broke several other records in the 273-run chase. India chased down the target in just 35 overs as Virat Kohli finished the match with a sublime four.

India's run-rate when they finished the match was 7.8 and with this, they broke New Zealand's all-time World Cup record as well. 7.8 is the highest run-rate in successful 250-plus chases in the history of the mega event. Earlier, New Zealand had broken a four-year-old record chasing 283 runs against England in the World Cup 2023 opener with a run-rate of 7.78. However, team India has trumped the Black Caps, only just, with their performance against Afghanistan.

In the 2019 World Cup, Bangladesh had created this record chasing 322 runs with seven wickets in hand at a run-rate of 7.75 against the West Indies in Taunton. Pakistan is at the fourth position in this list having chased down 345 runs against Sri Lanka in the ongoing World Cup with a run-rate of 7.13. It was also the highest ever successful chase in the history of ODI World Cup.

Team India features in this list yet again at the fifth position for chasing down 260 runs against Ireland in 2015 edition of the mega event in Hamilton scoring 7.05 runs per over. The ongoing World Cup has already broken a lot of all-time records not only in the format but also in the mega event. So far, only nine matches are done and more records are expected to be broken in the upcoming matches.

Highest run-rates in successful 250-plus chases in World Cup history Run-rate Score Team Opposition Venue and Year 7.8 273/2 India Afghanistan Delhi, 2023 7.78 283/1 New Zealand England Ahmedabad, 2023 7.75 322/3 Bangladesh West Indies Taunton, 2019 7.13 345/4 Pakistan Sri Lanka Hyderabad, 2023 7.05 260/2 India Ireland Hamilton, 2015

