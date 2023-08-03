Tamim Iqbal steps down as Bangladesh ODI captain, ruled out of Asia Cup with injury

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Tamim Iqbal during ODI series against England in March 2023

In a major development in Bangladesh cricket, the batter Tamim Iqbal stepped down as ODI captain on Thursday, August 3. He is also ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 due to his recurring back injury.

Earlier reports suggested the player's struggles with his back injury as he returned from England after getting medical advice. Tamim's absence will be a major blow for the Bangladesh side who suffered a shock 2-1 defeat in the ODI series against Afghanistan at home last month.

But fans will be more surprised by his decision to resign as captain ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 and then the ICC ODI World Cup. It's not been a month since his shock decision to leave captaincy and then reverse his decision after the intervention by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The 34-year-old opener remains Bangladesh's leading run-scorer in international cricket, including in ODIs. So, his sudden decision to leave captaincy duties comes as a shocker for the fans and especially to Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in the World Cup year. Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, wicketkeeper batters Litton Das and Mushifiqur Rahim are the leading contenders to succeed Tamim as ODI captain for Bangladesh.

More to follow...

