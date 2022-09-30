T20 World Cup: Who will fill Jasprit Bumrah's shoes?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jasprit Bumrah in action

Highlights India lead pacer is set to miss the T20 World Cup in Australia due to injury

Now the big question arises who will take Bumrah's place in the mega event?

It is difficult to replace Bumrah but India has strong bench strength

​Indian team's star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss T20 World Cup due to back injury. The Indian team's bowling line-up will be shaken due to Bumrah's absence. However, now the big question arises who will take Bumrah's place in the mega event in Australia?

Let's take a look at 3 bowlers who are likely to replace Bumrah in the World Cup squad.

1. Mohammed Shami

Team India's senior fast bowler Mohammed Shami is currently the biggest contender to replace Jasprit Bumrah. Shami was selected among the reserve players for the World Cup. Shami was ruled out of the T20 series against Australia and South Africa due to Covid-19. He has recovered and the selectors can once again call him to the team. Shami played his last T20I match in the T20 World Cup last year.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah set to miss T20 World Cup; Fans fail to keep calm

2. Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar is also a big contender to replace Jasprit Bumrah. Deepak has also recently made a comeback after recovering from an injury. First, against West Indies and then against South Africa, he displayed his amazing swing. Deepak took two wickets in the first T20 against South Africa. Deepak, on the other hand, cannot match Bumrah in the death overs and mostly bowls in the powerplays.

3. Mohammad Siraj

An out-of-the-box option to replace Bumrah is Mohammad Siraj. Siraj has the pace and can prove to be effective on Australian pitches. Siraj performed brilliantly in the Gabba Test against Australia, giving Team India a spectacular victory. He was recently drafted into the Indian squad for the South Africa series as Bumrah's replacement.

It is difficult to replace Bumrah but India has strong bench strength and talent that can get the job done in the World Cup.

Indian team for the T20 world cup:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Reserve players: Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

Latest Cricket News