Jasprit Bumrah set to miss T20 World Cup; Fans fail to keep calm

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is set to be ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup in October in Australia. The 28-year-old has sustained a stress fracture and could be out of action for months.

"Bumrah is not going to play the World T20 for sure. He has a serious back condition. It's a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

The news of Bumrah set to be ruled out of the tournament, spread as wildfire. Bumrah's absence is expected to be a massive blow to the team's chances in the ICC event. Fans got disappointed by the news and expressed their feelings by sharing different posts on their social media handles.

Earlier, Bumrah had missed the 2022 edition of Asia Cup in UAE owing to the back spasms. He was rested and was rehabilitated at the NCA in Bengaluru before returning to the side for the Australia series.

He played two T20s against Australia, didn't travel with the team to Thiruvananthapuram for the series opener on Wednesday against South Africa.

"Bumrah had a niggle in the morning so he misses out," Rohit Sharma had said during toss.

Bumrah dealt with a stress fracture back in the year 2019 after the tour of West Indies. And as a result he had to miss two home series against South Africa and Bangladesh at that time.

Bumrah is the second senior star player to miss out after Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from knee surgery was ruled out from the event.

Earlier, Jadeja had injured his right knee and was ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 after playing the first two games of the tournament against Pakistan and Hong Kong.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

