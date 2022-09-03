Big blow for India as Ravindra Jadeja set to miss T20 World Cup; Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ravindra Jadeja in action

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is set to be ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup in October at Australia. The 33-year-old will undergo knee surgery which is expected to keep him out of action for at least three months.

Earlier, Jadeja had injured his righ knee and was ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 after playing first two games of the tournament against Pakistan and Hong Kong.

"Jadeja's right knee injury is pretty serious. He is supposed to undergo a major knee surgery and will be out of action for indefinite period of time. At this point, if one goes by the assessment of the NCA's medical team, one can't put a timeline on his imminent international comeback," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

It couldn't be immediately confirmed if it's a case of Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL), recovery from which can take a good six months.

In his senior career (domestic and international), which also includes domestic first-class, List A and IPL games, Jadeja has bowled over 7000 overs in nearly 630 games across formats, for 897 scalps.

It will take a considerable amount of time and a thorough rehabilitation programme before he can make a comeback to international cricket.

Latest Cricket News