T20 World Cup: New Zealand over power Sri Lanka; most likely to qualify for semis

The Kiwis defeated the Lankan Lions by 65 runs.

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Published on: October 29, 2022 16:54 IST
Glenn Phillips scored 104 off 64 deliveries powering SL to 167/7 at the 20-over mark.
Image Source : GETTY Glenn Phillips scored 104 off 64 deliveries, powering SL to 167/7 at the 20-over mark.

Led by Glenn Phillips' incredible 104 and Trent Boult's fiery spell with the ball, The Black Caps bullied the Lankan Lions to hand them their second loss of the tournament. 

Batting first, Sri Lanka put an almost above-par 167 on board. Sri Lanka, though, was expected to at least give a fight, but their batters fell like nine pins and the team found themselves reeling at 8/4 at one stage. Shanaka put up some fight in the end, but it was all a little too late for them as New Zealand eventually won the game by 65 runs.

More to follow...

