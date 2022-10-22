T20 World Cup, IND vs PAK: Pitch report to records - Here's everything to know about Melbourne Cricket Ground

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs PAK - Pitch Report

Highlights In the last encounter between the two rivals, Pakistan beat India by four wickets

India and Pakistan have faced off each other six times in World Cups

The pitch is expected to remain under covers for a while

India and Pakistan are set to battle it out in what is being made one of the most hyped-up encounters between the two nations in a recent while.

In the last encounter between the two rivals, Pakistan beat India by four wickets during Asia Cup. As far as World Cup encounters are concerned, India and Pakistan have faced off each other six times, and India have reigned supreme five times. It was only during the last T20 World Cup that Pakistan came into their own and beat the Men in Blue by 10 wickets.

Before we deep dive into all the action, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at Melbourne Cricket Ground is one of the most balanced surfaces in the world, rain may tilt the scales in favour of the bowlers.

The pitch is expected to remain under covers for a while, and that might mean moisture for the seamers to work with. If the reports indeed turn out to be true, Shami and Afridi will rule the roast.

Will Toss Matter?

Toss will become a huge factor if the pitch remains under covers. Whoever wins the toss would want to bowl first and make first-hand use of the moisture on offer as the ball is expected to swing and seam around.

India's Record at MCG

India have played 4 matches at the MCG. All of them have come against Australia. They have won two, lost one, and one was washed out.

T20Is at MCG

Basic Stats

Total matches: 18

Won batting first: 7

Matches won bowling first: 10

Average Stats

Average 1st Inns scores: 139

Average 2nd Inns scores: 127

Score Stats

Highest total recorded: 184/4 by AUSW vs INDW

Lowest total recorded: 74/10 by IND vs AUS

Highest score chased: 172/5 by SL vs AUS

Lowest score defended: 127/10 by AUS vs PAK

