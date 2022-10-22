T20 World Cup 2022, AUS vs NZ: Watch Glenn Phillip's stunning catch to dismiss Marcus Stoinis

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Glenn Phillips in action

Glenn Phillips took an absolute screamer in the first encounter of the Super 12 stage between Australia and New Zealand.

The stunner came off Santner's delivery to Marcus Stonis. Here is how it all panned out. Santner bowled a fast loopy ball outside off, Stonis stepped out and tried to launch it straight over the bowler's head, but ultimately had to change his mind and ended up chipping it to the extra-cover region.

Glenn came running in, dived to his left, and grabbed an absolute stunner to send Stoinis back.

As far as the match is concerned, Kiwis rolled the Kangaroos over for 111 runs and won the match by 89 runs.

AUS vs NZ, Super 12 - Match Report

Powered by Fin Allen and Conway's pyrotechnics, New Zealand overpowered the home side in all departments to fold the Kangaroos out for just 111 and win the match by 89 runs.

None of the Aussie batters could get going and NZ continued to chip in at regular intervals to power Super 12 off to a solid start.

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl. Batting first, Devon Conway smashed an unbeaten 92 off 58 balls to power New Zealand to a stiff 200 for three. The Kiwis then put up a disciplined bowing performance and were outstanding in the field as they bowled out the hosts, who struggled to get a partnership going, for 111 in 17. 1 overs.

Tim Southee (3/6) and Mitchell Santner (3/31) picked three wickets each. Conway and Finn Allen (42 off 16 balls) gave NZ a rollicking start with the duo adding 56 off 25 balls. The left-handed opener then shared 69 runs with skipper Kane Williamson (23 off 23). Glenn Phillips (12) and James Neesham (26 not out) also chipped in with useful contributions.

For Australia, Josh Hazlewood (2/41) and Adam Zampa (1/39) were among wickets. It might not be an upset, but no one would have imagined the home side to lose the way they did. Losing by such a margin at the start of the tournament would surely act as a wake-up call for the Aussies. They will need to get their act together quickly.

New Zealand Playing 11

Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Australia Playing 11

Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

