IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma opens up on India's intent, says 'We will take it one game at a time'

India skipper Rohit Sharma has opened up on the intent of the team as his team gets ready for the T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Rohit has vowed to take the tournament with one game at a time and is determined to end the 9-year International Cricket Council (ICC) drought.

“It's not a pressure as such, but it is a challenge for us to come out on top in ICC tournaments. The opportunity always comes and we have the opportunity now to focus on getting certain things right. It is a challenge since we have not won an ICC trophy in 9 years and we are certainly a little disappointed in that and this tournament gives us a chance to change that. We will take it one game at a time,” Rohit said on the eve of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup opener.

Rohit further spoke about the Indian team and how his team is in a good position. He spoke on how the team management is getting things right and how they addressed the situation.

“We obviously had a good run, we wanted to change a lot of things and wanted to address what went wrong. We have managed to get some of those right, and we are in a pretty good position,” Rohit said about India’s intent in the tournament.

Reduced chances of rain in India vs Pakistan

There could be some good news for the cricket fans from India and Pakistan after the recent developments in weather could see the T20 World Cup contest go ahead. The fixture which has been speculated to have rain on Sunday in Melbourne and could now get the green light while the Day 1 fixture between Australia and New Zealand could also go ahead.

India Tv’s exclusive ground report from Australia could confirm that the chances of rain for India vs Pakistan have reduced significantly. The weather will still be cloudy, but the chances of rain have reduced by big numbers. As things stand, it is reported that there will still be a 65 percent chance of rain, which was earlier at 90 percent.

